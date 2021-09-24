Day 2 in US; PM Modi to meet Joe Biden today

Afghanistan will be a big focus of talks when Prime Minister Modi meets President Biden at the White House.

Afghanistan will be a big focus of talks when Prime Minister Modi meets President Biden at the White House. India will emphasize that the US and India need to remain engaged in what's happening there because cross border terrorism could escalate because of Pakistan sponsored terrorism in the region.

There will be discussions on a rising China; how to counter China, both from a security perspective and also from a supply chain perspective. So expect broad discussions on a limited trade deal between India and the United States.

Semiconductor manufacturing in India, COVID-19, ramping up vaccine supplies in the Indo Pacific and also making it easier for US companies to do business in India.

There will also be an in-person meeting of Quad leaders at the White House that will discuss the Indo Pacific security situation in great detail.

Yesterday, September 23, Prime Minister met 5 US CEOs. The big focus was on 5G connectivity, semiconductor manufacturing, digital education, solar manufacturing and investments in India.

The Prime Minister also had an hour-long meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris and this has been touted as a significant point of the visit as well. Kamala Harris emphasized the need to respect democratic values both in India and the United States. The Prime Minister also invited Kamala Harris to visit India in future and Kamala Harris has agreed and accepted that invitation as well.

There were also discussions that the Prime Minister had on the OCUS, for example, Prime Minister Scott Morrison in his bilateral with Prime Minister Modi briefed him about the reason why the OCUS Alliance was formed.

So all eyes now on that big meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President Biden that will take place at 8:30 pm today.

