Electric vehicles (EVs) are certainly a major focus for us, said Sudarshan Venu, Managing Director of TVS Motor Company , in an interview with CNBC-TV18 at the ongoing World Economic Forum at Davos. The company aims to use this investment to build a full product portfolio, strengthen the engineering team, build capacity and roll this out over some time.

The company has “invested substantially in a range of new products for EVs, ranging from scooters to premium motorbikes, three-wheelers, passenger and cargo and also electric bicycles for the European market,” said Venu while adding that TVS invested over Rs 1,000 crore last year and we believe that we will maintain the space for the next few years.

Venu also stated that the company’s Capex has shifted away from internal combustion engines (ICE) to focus much more in terms of EVs.

“I think if you see the market has really started to grow particularly in India. In the last three months, we have sold over 10,000 iQubes each month and we believe that the pace will only go up from here. And they're also our new products will start coming into the market which will increase volumes even further. Today 10 percent of our scooters sold are already electric and this percentage will go up as we go forward,” said the TVS MD.

Government’s subsidy on EVs and its impact on the industry

When asked about 25-30 percent of the market being electric in India over the next 5-7 years, Venu explained that the government subsidy is important for the industry until a certain threshold volume is achieved. Venu added that apart from this, various partnerships, particularly on the battery side and sell side, he believes that with increasing capacity prices will come down.

“This is today why government subsidy is needed and therefore, as this comes down, new formats of cells come out, new formats of vehicles, capacity comes up in India through the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme, I think there will be a significant volume of electric at which point the industry will become self-sustaining,” he said.

Newer format battery calls cells are coming, more capacity being added in the cell space, reducing the cost of cells are the major reason for the subsidy and also there will be greater scale as we go forward, he explained.

“So the combination of these factors, with greater domestic manufacturing and the PLI that's been announced, I think in some years the industry will really become a self-sustaining normal industry, which won't need subsidies because of the scale and the majority curve that the industry would have achieved by them,” Venu further added.

