Davos 2023 | CEOs need to take action to bridge the gender gap, says Female Quotient’s CEO

In a special conversation on gender parity and the need for gender parity to try and foster the cause of economic recovery, CNBC-TV18 in association with HSBC discussed actionable ideas in a special show ‘Future, Female, Forward’.

According to the World Economic Forum’s gender gap report, the world will take another 132 years to bridge the gender gap. However, Shelley Zalis, CEO of the Female Quotient believes if CEOs of the biggest corporations in the world take action and create the will, it is possible to bridge the gender gap sooner than expected.

"We can do it in 5 when we work together. When you want something to happen, you make it happen. So if we want to close the gender gap, we absolutely can get it done, it is not complicated," she said.

Ajaita Shah, Founder and CEO of Frontier Markets and a strong believer of women are assets, influencers, gamechangers and impact creators, finds it a no-brainer to work in India where there is over a 100 million women that are paving the path to equality.

Frontier Markets’ goal is to invest in those women, to give them a digital platform, to give them the opportunity to be who they are and help other women to get access to all the services that they needed.

'She leads Bharat' is an initiative by Frontier Markets where a million women will impact a 100 million families in Bharat to showcase and be the template for design for the future.

While sharing his thoughts on G20’s role in bridging the gender gap, Parameswaran Iyer, CEO of NITI Aayog said, "Women-led empowerment is one of the six major priorities in the G20. India over the last 7-8 years has shown leadership in empowerment of women."

N Venkatram, CEO of Deloitte India and Susan Ferguson, Country Representative at UN Women India also decoded the key barriers in tackling gender inequality at Equality Lounge at Davos 2023 World Economic Forum.

