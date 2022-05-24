Aditya Thackeray bats for ease of living as Maharashtra bags 20 MOUs at Davos 2022

The World Economic Forum's annual summit is underway in Davos and Maharashtra has so far signed over 20 MOUs with companies. Aditya Thackeray, Maharashtra Environment Minister says Maharashtra is the financial and manufacturing powerhouse of India and they are working on an agenda for better cities and ease of living.

The World Economic Forum's annual summit is underway at Davos and Maharashtra's minister for tourism and environment, Aaditya Thackeray is pitching the state and it is believed that a total of $4 billion in investments has been signed.

So far around 20 memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed with companies. Over 50 percent of these investments are through the foreign direct investment route from countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, the USA, and Japan.

The MOUs are in diverse sectors including pharmaceuticals, IT, textiles, food processing, packaging, steel, etc.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan, Thackeray said, “Today we have signed up almost about Rs 30,000 crore of MOUs. 95 percent of them have been executed and land has been allotted. Work has started. These ones again are 24 companies spread from all over the world," he elaborated.

Thackrey also spoke about working on ease of living for better cities and better rural areas.

"You need to have better cities for a better quality of life and that is where your next business is, your next investment is going so that is our focus. Also, sustainability remains a key focus for the government,” he said.

