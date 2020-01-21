Davos 2020: New-age skill shortage is everywhere, IT firms should focus on skilling employees, says Rishad Premji of Wipro

Skilling and the availability of the right skills, at the right place, in the right time are very important today, said Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro.

He told CNBC-TV18 IT companies should focus on skilling their employees with new-age skills. "Now, the challenge is to get more and more talents on to our platforms and our company"

"I think today there is a shortage of new-age skills everywhere in the world and that is why you look at even markets like US where there is no availability of people," he said.

Companies like Wipro are hiring young from campus, training them to make them industry-ready, Premji said.

Premji added: “I think there is tremendous opportunity, it is a tremendous privilege. I feel very humbled and honored and I am excited about the potential for the technology services industry. So, I am very excited about this change.”

He said the world has now become a mobile-heavy and data driven and Wipro has now catch up to the trend. The company has moved to strong mobile first, data-rich world, and its consumers, in many ways, are dictating what enterprises need to and not to do, he said at Davos, where the World Economic Forum meetings are being held.

So, the large enterprises are being forced to revisit their fundamentals, how they serve their customers.

"They are moving away from being very enterprise centric to being much more consumer centric,” he said.

The Wipro chairman added M&A is the core integral pillar of creating differentiation for the company, therefore, it will continue to leverage merger and acquisition (M&A) smartly.

The company has not done too many M&A in the last 18-24 months but, is not afraid of looking at large acquisitions, he said.