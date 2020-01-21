#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Davos 2020: New-age skill shortage is everywhere, IT firms should focus on skilling employees, says Rishad Premji of Wipro

Updated : January 21, 2020 09:49 PM IST

Now, the challenge is to get more and more talent for Wipro, said Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro.
Companies like Wipro are hiring young from campus, training them to make them industry-ready, Premji said.
He said the world has now become a mobile-heavy and data driven and Wipro has now catch up to the trend.
Davos 2020: New-age skill shortage is everywhere, IT firms should focus on skilling employees, says Rishad Premji of Wipro
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Investment firm PAG plans to invest $1 billion in India

Direct tax collection falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Direct tax collection falls 6.1% to Rs 7. 26 lakh crore

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV