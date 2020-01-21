Davos 2020: New-age skill shortage is everywhere, IT firms should focus on skilling employees, says Rishad Premji of Wipro
Updated : January 21, 2020 09:49 PM IST
Now, the challenge is to get more and more talent for Wipro, said Rishad Premji, chairman of Wipro.
Companies like Wipro are hiring young from campus, training them to make them industry-ready, Premji said.
He said the world has now become a mobile-heavy and data driven and Wipro has now catch up to the trend.
