#CAAQuiz#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 20
Asia shares camp on high ground, oil up on Libya shutdown
Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output
Rupee opens flat against dollar
Home Business
Business

Davos 2020: Five myths about World Economic Forum summit busted

Updated : January 20, 2020 04:34 PM IST

WEF in Davos is one of the most prominent gatherings of world leaders and business innovators on the planet.
This year, there will be participation of 24 percent of females in WEF.
For the first time, the forum has invited a group of YouTube influencers from around the world who will be posting videos from Davos.
Davos 2020: Five myths about World Economic Forum summit busted
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

NMDC announces iron ore price hike for second time

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Oil prices surge over 1% after military blockade in Libya disrupts output

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Wealth of India's richest 1% more than 4-times of total for 70% poorest: Oxfam

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV