Davaindia strengthens leadership team with three key appointments

Victor Bhadra has joined as Business Head FOFO & Operations, Adheesh Mukerji as Business Head COCO, and Ashish Arora has joined as Business Head B2C & Technology.

Davaindia, a private generic pharmacy retail chain, has announced the addition of three team members to its management team. Victor Bhadra has joined as Business Head FOFO & Operations, Adheesh Mukerji as Business Head COCO, and Ashish Arora has joined as Business Head B2C & Technology. Each of these individuals brings substantial experience and knowledge to their respective jobs, Davaindia said in a release.

Bhadra offers expertise with his experience at Netmed, Apollo Pharmacy, and others. In his new role with Davaindia, he will be in charge of the franchisee business and operational efforts.

Mukerji, who has previously worked for Swiggy, Apollo Pharmacy, Tata Communications Payment Solutions Ltd, and many other companies, would be taking charge of Davaindia’s company outlet business.

Arora, who has worked in IT and ecommerce for companies such as Aster Pharmaceutical India, Accenture, Sonata Software Ltd., PWC, and others, will be in charge of the company's B2C and IT projects.

Sujit Paul - Group CEO Zota Healthcare Ltd said, "Their combined experience and expertise will be of great help as we speed up our growth and business plans. We look forward working with them to achieve our goals and take Davaindia to the next level."

In a formal proclamation, the three executives expressed their passion for serving the company and humanity to the best of their abilities.