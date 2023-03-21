Breaking News
X
'Mehul Choksi not a fugitive', says his lawyer
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsDavaindia strengthens leadership team with three key appointments

Davaindia strengthens leadership team with three key appointments

Davaindia strengthens leadership team with three key appointments
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Mar 21, 2023 4:54:52 PM IST (Updated)

Victor Bhadra has joined as Business Head FOFO & Operations, Adheesh Mukerji as Business Head COCO, and Ashish Arora has joined as Business Head B2C & Technology.

Davaindia, a private generic pharmacy retail chain, has announced the addition of three team members to its management team. Victor Bhadra has joined as Business Head FOFO & Operations, Adheesh Mukerji as Business Head COCO, and Ashish Arora has joined as Business Head B2C & Technology. Each of these individuals brings substantial experience and knowledge to their respective jobs, Davaindia said in a release.

Recommended Articles

View All
Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Year of Millets — these three ideas can bring them back to dining tables

Mar 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

One of the largest RFID tag maker is planning new factories in India

Mar 21, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Credit Suisse-UBS Merger — the crash landing deal is 'a signal for all bankers...'

Mar 20, 2023 IST8 Min(s) Read

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

This is how the global banking crisis may affect Indian software giants

Mar 20, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Bhadra offers expertise with his experience at Netmed, Apollo Pharmacy, and others. In his new role with Davaindia, he will be in charge of the franchisee business and operational efforts.
Mukerji, who has previously worked for Swiggy, Apollo Pharmacy, Tata Communications Payment Solutions Ltd, and many other companies, would be taking charge of Davaindia’s company outlet business.
Arora, who has worked in IT and ecommerce for companies such as Aster Pharmaceutical India, Accenture, Sonata Software Ltd., PWC, and others, will be in charge of the company's B2C and IT projects.
Sujit Paul - Group CEO Zota Healthcare Ltd said, "Their combined experience and expertise will be of great help as we speed up our growth and business plans. We look forward working with them to achieve our goals and take Davaindia to the next level."
In a formal proclamation, the three executives expressed their passion for serving the company and humanity to the best of their abilities.
First Published: Mar 21, 2023 11:53 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Next Article

BL Kashyap and Sons bags order worth Rs 313 crore from Indian railways

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X