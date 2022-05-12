Cement-maker Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, a subsidiary of Dalmia Bharat Ltd, has chalked out a Rs 2,600-crore investment plan spread over the next four years to take up expansion of its existing facilities and also set up new manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu, a top official said on Thursday. The company will set up two greenfield grinding units with a capacity of producing two million tonne per annum each, Regional Director of Dalmia Cement Sunil Aggarwal said.

"We have identified land in Virudhunagar district. It is a greenfield project. The capacity will be two million tonne per annum. For the second unit, we are looking at south of Chennai…," he told PTI. To a query, he said the company expects to generate 500 new jobs in Virudhunagar with the setting up of the new unit and it would augment the existing facilities.