Daewoo founder Kim Woo-choong, a symbol of its rise and fall, dies at 83
Updated : December 10, 2019 05:43 PM IST
Once admired as a hero, Kim fled South Korea in 1999 when Daewoo collapsed with debts of more than $75 billion, forcing the government to step in and take control.
Kim had led what was once the nation's second-largest conglomerate, symbolising South Korea's meteoric rise from the ashes of the 1950-1953 Korean War.
