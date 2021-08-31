  • Home>
  • business>

  • Dad jokes, OnlyFan memes and more – Latest from Elon Musk's Twitter handle

Dad jokes, OnlyFan memes and more – Latest from Elon Musk's Twitter handle

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Elon Musk used the recent controversy surrounding the website OnlyFans and tweeted "The dark side of OnlyFans” alongside a photo of real table fans.

Dad jokes, OnlyFan memes and more – Latest from Elon Musk's Twitter handle

Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk is a Twitter darling. He uses the social media platform to engage with millions of followers worldwide, perhaps like no other CEOs. From influencing the price of the cryptocurrency to updates about his life, there is never a dull moment on Musk's Twitter page.

Taking a break from his cryptic tweets, Musk shared a series of dad jokes and memes today. Musk used the recent controversy surrounding the website OnlyFans and tweeted "The dark side of OnlyFans” alongside a photo of real table fans.

OnlyFans, a self-described "subscription social network", announced last week that it was banning sexually explicit content from October. The announcement shocked many as such content is seen as OnlyFans’ biggest draw.

Also read:

Tesla examines local sourcing partnerships in India

Musk also engaged with user John Kraus about the same replying to Kraus’s photo of a ceiling fan.

Continuing his streak of literal photos alongside funny captions, Musk tweeted “time to stop projecting & cool off” with a photo of a real projector and a ceiling fan.

His followers were quick to respond and replied with their own pun jokes, with a user tweeting “That’s a good one, Eel on Musk!”

Another user Mike Wallace, who calls himself a crypto and dogecoin influencer also joined the pun-filled reply thread tweeting, “I am a fan of this tweet”

Before Twitter could speculate about this change in direction in his tweets, he assured his followers that the situation was under control with a photo of a keyboard and a piece of paper reading “situation” literally under the control button.

His recent tweets might be fun, but Musk’s Twitter’s activity is perhaps a masterclass in advertising his brand. Tesla famously has zero-budget allocated for advertising and mostly relies on the one-man marketing machine of Musk and his social media engagement to drive the sales of his iconic electric vehicles. He also takes the time to meticulously reply to technical questions which are asked by fans, media houses and other relevant organizations in the industry on Twitter.

Also read: Not great, says Elon Musk about Tesla’s full self-driving system

A quick comparison of his Twitter activity and the value of Dogecoin will reveal that Musk has singlehandedly managed to raise the profile of the cryptocurrency, which started as a joke meme.
The “Musk Effect” is not limited to Dogecoin and a single tweet from him can usually move market trends and lift the profile of many unknown organizations doing impactful work.
(Edited by : Jomy Jos Pullokaran)
Tags
Previous Article

India GDP News Live Updates: Q1FY22 GDP bounces back with growth rate of 21% on low base effect

Next Article

All you need to know about JioPhone Next; it may be India's cheapest smartphone