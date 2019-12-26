Business
Cyrus Mistry unlikely to take up a board position in Tata Group, says report
Updated : December 26, 2019 09:57 AM IST
Cyrus Mistry wants to keep an effective oversight over the group without getting directly involved in the operations.
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group.
