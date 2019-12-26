#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Cyrus Mistry unlikely to take up a board position in Tata Group, says report

Updated : December 26, 2019 09:57 AM IST

Cyrus Mistry wants to keep an effective oversight over the group without getting directly involved in the operations.
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) restored Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group.
Cyrus Mistry unlikely to take up a board position in Tata Group, says report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Rupee opens flat at 71.27/$1 on US-China trade deal hopes

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

Global stocks hover near record highs, gold breaches $1,500

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

NHAI says 1.10 crore FASTags issued till December 24

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV