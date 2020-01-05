Business
Cyrus Mistry rules out return as Tata Sons chairman but says will pursue board seat
Updated : January 05, 2020 07:13 PM IST
Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a statement on Sunday ruled out his return to the top post despite NCLAT calling his termination illegal, but will pursue a board seat at the conglomerate.
Cysrus Mistry, the scion of the wealthy Shapoorji Pallonji family that owns a minority stake in Tata Sons, has been locked in a legal feud with the Tatas since October 2016.
