Current promoters won’t be part of board after Crompton Greaves deal: Butterfly Gandhimathi

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd recently announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. To understand the deal contours better, CNBC-TV18, spoke to VM Seshadri, MD, Butterfly Gandhimathi. He believes the company will do well under Crompton. He also pointed out that they have signed a non-compete agreement with Crompton and won't be a part of the board after the deal.

VM Seshadri, MD, Butterfly Gandhimathi, on Wednesday, said that the company has signed a non-compete agreement with Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. He explained that the current promoters won’t be part of the board, in fact, they won’t be classified as promoters post the deal. He further added that the residual stake (less than 10 percent) that is held by the current promoters in the company will be disposed of after a while.

“Remaining stake, we will keep for some more time and it’s not very big. We do not want to be a promoter or director, so we will keep less than that and we will dispose it after some time,” Seshadri said, in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

He believes the company will do well under Crompton’s leadership.

Seshadri said, “We want to go for other businesses which can make more income for India, that is- we want to concentrate on exports and we want to compete for the Chinese market in US and UK; these are European markets and that’s the reason we are giving to Crompton Greaves because they are growing and Butterfly can fly beautifully with Crompton Greaves.”

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd recently announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd. The company will acquire up to 55 percent stake in Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances at Rs 1,403 per equity share, aggregating up to Rs 1,379.68 crore. It will also acquire certain Butterfly trademarks in allied and cognate classes from promoter group entities for a consideration of Rs 30.38 crore.

The company will be launching a mandatory open offer to Butterfly’s public shareholders for acquiring up to 26 percent stake in the latter at Rs 1,433.9 per equity share.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video