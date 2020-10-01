Business Cure.fit announces spin-off for cloud kitchens business; eat.fit to function as an independent entity Updated : October 01, 2020 02:21 PM IST An independent team with its own dedicated funding will now run eat.fit. Eat.fit currently operates across 15 kitchens in 2 cities and has served over 1.5 million users to date. In the last six months, Cure.fit, has shifted its focus to digital offerings. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.