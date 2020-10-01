Cure.fit announces spin-off for cloud kitchens business; eat.fit to function as an independent entity

Health and Fitness startup cure.fit, has hived off its health food vertical eat.fit as an independent entity to meet the rising consumer demands from the cloud kitchen sector.

Eat.fit currently operates across 15 kitchens in 2 cities and has served over 1.5 million users to date. With this transition, an independent team with its own dedicated funding will now run the food vertical. Eat.fit continues to sell on the Cure.fit platform and the other 3P food delivery platforms.

Commenting on the transition, Mukesh Bansal – founder, cure.fit said, “Eat.fit has enormous potential to expand further and serve more people in India, who are on the lookout for a healthy alternative that can be safely delivered to their doorstep. Making eat.fit a separate entity will allow us to dedicate more time and resources in an efficient manner to make the business grow and deliver value to our consumers, and we hope that doing so can help us deepen our impact in the cloud kitchens and food delivery category in India.”

In the last six months, Cure.fit, has shifted its focus to digital offerings. As part of the new digital strategy, the company is restructuring its verticals and businesses to align with the same. Cult.fit that started monetising its online product in May, has already clocked a revenue of Rs 10 crore.

“Cure.fit has pivoted to digital-first approach and has moved most of its services online. Our digital verticals have grown enormously and are very well received, adopted, by the consumers. We will continue growing the digital product and offer a great experience to our consumers. Eat.fit has created a niche for itself in the healthy food category and with the transition, we will be able to do more in the healthy food category “said Ankit Nagori- co-founder, cure.fit.

The current focus, however, for the brand will be to build a range of healthy and safe Indian food dishes, which the consumers can benefit from, especially in post-COVID times. The company is also looking to enhance its focus on automating its central kitchens and its supply chain to execute its operations even more efficiently.

