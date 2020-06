Thomas J. Donohue, chief executive officer (CEO) of the US Chamber of Commerce, on Tuesday said that the suspension of H-1B and other work visas by President Donald Trump is "a severe and sweeping attempt to restrict legal immigration" and will hold the country back.

Trump on Tuesday issued a presidential proclamation, temporarily blocking those entering the country on H-1B visas, L visas, H-2B seasonal worker visas and J visas. The proclamation comes into effect on June 24 and will expire on December 31.

"Today’s proclamation is a severe and sweeping attempt to restrict legal immigration. Putting up a ‘not welcome’ sign for engineers, executives, IT experts, doctors, nurses and other workers won’t help our country, it will hold us back," said Donohue.

While H-1B visas are for skilled employees, L visas are for intra-company transfer of manager-level employees and specialized workers. H-2B visas are for landscapers and others and J visas are for cultural exchange opportunities.

The White House announced that the Trump administration is working towards "a merit-based immigration system". The US government is working on reforming the H-1B visa program, the White House said, adding "Trump administration will also close loopholes to ensure Americans are not replaced by low-cost foreign labour."

Donohue added that restrictive changes to the US immigration system will push investment and economic activity abroad and lead to slow growth and reduce job creation.