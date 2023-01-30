Crepdog Crew raises an undisclosed amount in seed funding round

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18
At the forefront of the hype culture in India, CDC envisions using this fresh capital scale its e-commerce business and community-based retail footprint.
Crepdog Crew (CDC) has raised an undisclosed amount in seed round funding from marquee investors and industry veterans including Rahul Kayan (Director, SMIFS Ltd); Harminder Sahni, founder Wazir Advisors and one of the earliest angel investors in India; fashion designers Masaba Gupta and Nikhil Mehra, Pharmeasy’s Dharmil Seth, Siddharth Shah and Yogesh Shukla, and Ankit Solanki, partner Capillary Ventures.
Since 2019, CDC has gone from strength to strength, expanding from an Instagram page to a website to a 6,000 square feet flagship store, CDC Experience in New Delhi - that houses the biggest sneaker wall in India, the widest collection of Indian streetwear designers, a basketball court, a craft coffee café, Brisk and even a burger shop.
Plans for 2023 include opening CDC’s second experiential retail store within the next three months in Mumbai.
The sneaker sector in India has been one of the fastest growing sectors in India – India’s sneaker market share is currently growing at 12-15 per cent, and expected to catch up to the global sneaker market that stands at $6 billion – a fact that has not gone unnoticed by investors.
But what makes CDC’s success story even more exciting is their focus on curating and nurturing homegrown streetwear fashion talent. CDC currently retails more than 40 streetwear brands on its website and 20 brands – exclusively – at its flagship store.
