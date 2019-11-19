CPO Manik Gupta to leave Uber by next month, says report

Uber Chief Product Officer Manik Gupta announced that he is leaving the company, reported Tech Crunch. Gupta’s tenure with the company will end on December 13.



I have some news. Looking forward to the break!https://t.co/qLal9iUXsm

— manikgupta (@manikgupta) November 18, 2019

Speaking to the media, Gupta said the time has come to take a break. He further said he was optimistic about the company’s future as he was leaving the company in very capable hands.

The development comes a year after Gupta was promoted to the post of CPO in November 2018. Gupta, who joined the ride-hailing app back in 2015, had earlier worked for Google in 2015 as a senior director of the maps and marketplace product team.