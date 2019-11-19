Auto
CPO Manik Gupta to leave Uber by next month, says report
Updated : November 19, 2019 02:55 PM IST
Gupta who joined the ride-hailing app back in 2015 had earlier worked for Google in 2015 as a senior director of the maps and marketplace product team.
The development comes a year after Gupta was promoted to the post of CPO in November 2018.
