The second wave of COVID-19 has left us with huge, unmanageable numbers, said A Velumani, Chairman, Managing Director and CEO, Thyrocare Technologies in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We have waitlisted the collections and testing. For the first time in the history of Thyrocare, we have capacity issues. That says how much the pressure in the city and the state is. Having said that, the non-COVID business also is back to what it was,” he added.

The second wave of COVID-19 is more infections. So technicians are very reluctant to go and there is a challenge in giving home services, he further mentioned.

In terms of non-COVID testing, he stated, “Non-COVID capacities are underutilised and I don’t think there is currently any need for people to raise the prices. We have not found anyone increasing non-COVID nor we have increased, in fact, we have reduced the prices.”

On sharing the business load with competitors, he explained, “For the last ten days, we are all asking each other – do you have the capacity, can I give my business to you?”

On margins, he said, “The percentage margin is a challenge but the absolute margin is not a problem. So volumes are compensating.”

Arindam Haldar resigned as CEO of Thyrocare due to personal reasons and the new CEO will be announced within the next 60 days, Velumani said.