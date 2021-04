COVID testing share of revenue rises to 27-30% in March vs 15% in Jan

With India in the grip of a second COVID-19 wave, CNBC-TV18 has learnt that COVID-19 testing share of revenue for diagnostic companies has risen to 27-30 percent in March versus 15 percent in January.

In January, the diagnostic companies had hit a low in terms of COVID-19 samples of around 2,000 per day. It has risen to 8,000-9,000 samples per day just in the past few days.