Maharashtra continues to see an upsurge in COVID-19 cases and as result, testing labs and hospitals are now reporting that they are ‘overloaded’ in terms of capacity and have started turning away several patients.

Several COVID labs and hospitals -where COVID tests can be done - are at the brim of their capacity and are overloaded. Their sample collection centres also are unwilling to take in anymore samples.

For people, who do manage to get tested, the waiting time is now increased to about 2-3 or sometimes even five days before they can get their test results.