COVID-19 cases have been on a rise and many countries as well as many states within India are imposing fresh restrictions. Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor of State Bank of India discussed its impact on markets and economic growth.

“Lockdown is not the answer to COVID problem. it doesn’t solve the problem in terms of the cases. So my sense is that it is going to have an impact but as of now as long as the cases are localised in the top 15 districts of the country, we may not have too much to bother but if the cases start building up in the rural districts, which has not happened till date, that could definitely be a point of concern,” he said.

In terms of gross domestic product (GDP), Ghosh said, “I think there could be some amount of an impact on the gross domestic product (GDP) numbers. The only solace as of now with the infection is that the infection is largely concentrated and localised in the top 15 districts and it has not spread to rural areas.”

“We had put out a conservative estimate of FY22 GDP number at 11 percent and we had not revised it upwards. So we maintain that growth rate as of now. We had anticipated some sort of second wave,” he added.

“However, on the downside, economic activity is likely to be hit if you look into our business activity index, that has declined very sharply. As more and more lockdowns happen, this activity index will go down further from the current levels,” he stated.

According to him, as of now, the GDP downward revision may be too early to call for. “Because things may also get better quickly if we are able to have a tab on the vaccination pace and schedule,” he shared.

The COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra is grim, he believes. “Given the fact that Maharashtra accounts for large proportion of India’s bank deposits that would act as a downside,” he pointed out.

“The second wave, even though, is more severe in terms of the numbers because the peak could be a multiple of first wave peak, India is going through vaccinations so the fatalities are on the lower side. We may escape with a lower amount of fatality but there could be some impact on the GDP which looks a little bit on the lower side,” he further mentioned.

In terms of vaccinating capacity of India, he said, “If we are able to consistently inoculate around 45 lakh doses, we will be able to vaccinate 45 plus population in the next four months from today. Basically by the end of July and August we will be able to reach our goal.”

Companies, the manufacturing sector has accustomed to these COVID-19 restrictions. “I am a little bit worried about the pace of recovery in the service sector. We had witnessed some sort of recovery but we could see some sort of a setback in the next one-two months,” Ghosh said.