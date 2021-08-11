India receiving record FDIs, forex reserve at an all-time high: PM Modi at CII annual meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Indian economy is picking up pace again after a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“All friends & organisations in Industry are a major part of India's growth story. With the efforts of all of you, India's economy is picking up pace once again,” he said.

Addressing the annual session of the CII, the Prime Minister said that India is taking major leaps in ease of doing business ranking today.

“The New India is ready and committed to growing with the new world. India, which was once apprehensive of foreign investment, is today welcoming all types of investments,” he added.

Modi said that India is receiving record FDI due to several efforts of the government, adding that the country's forex reserve is at an all-time high. "We have taken bold decisions. Reforms continued even during pandemic. The government is doing reforms not out of compulsion but out of conviction," he said

On growth of startups in the country, he said that India now has 60 unicorns. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian start-ups have the same level of self-confidence as displayed by Indian athletes and sportspersons at Tokyo Olympics.