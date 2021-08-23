COVID Delta variant: Zydus claims ZyCoV-D shows best efficacy

Zydus-Cadila's 3-dose COVID vaccine, ZyCoV-D receives emergency use approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The vaccine will be administered to adolescents in the age group of 12-18 years with the 3-dose course being administered in two months. Sharvil Patel, managing director of Zydus Group, discussed this further.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, he said, “With regards to efficacy, this is the only large trial that shows some efficacy against the Delta variant.”

“There is a fair amount of demand that we can see and from our capacity point of view, it is not a question of whether we have enough demand, it is a question of whether we can improve our supplies further,” he added.

The company is looking to upgrade the vaccines to something even better which shows much stronger efficacy. He mentioned, “There is enough room to improve vaccines for all of us and we are doing a lot of work now to see how do we build the next vaccine which shows better immunogenicity and hopefully protects against the current Delta variant also.”

“There is a large set of the adolescent population that currently doesn’t have a vaccine option, so I think demand is not going to be an issue, it is how an equitable distribution of the vaccine happens and what will be the prioritisation that will be decided by the Centre, these will be the important questions that will be discussed over the next few weeks to come,” he said.

He expects to see good interest in the adult population for this vaccine. “In terms of prioritisation, it would make far more sense to use it for the adolescents because currently, that would be the area where there is no vaccination,” he shared.

With three doses, the vaccination should be completed in two months, he further mentioned.

According to him, the vaccine isn’t a one-time opportunity for a few days or for a few years. “Looking at COVID and its variants and the mutations that have been there, this COVID vaccine will become part of the regular or annual kind of vaccination plan. This is something that will become critical in terms of an overall vaccination programme that gets conducted. The opportunity is not something to look for just for a few months, it is something that has to be built forward,” he explained.

On pricing, he said, “We have not had any dialogue on that yet. Once it is clearer, we will inform.”

