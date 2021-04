Epidemiologist Doctor Priya Sampathkumar, who is also the Chair of Infection Control and Prevention at Mayo Clinic, shared her views on the effectiveness and side effects of Tocilizumab, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“Tocilizumab as medication should be given only in a hospital setting and has a very niche role. It is highly immunosuppressing and is only indicated to patients who are deteriorating, who are on a ventilator, not doing well. It is something that a medical professional who is treating you needs to weigh the pros and cons. It is not something that probably 99.9 percent of patients with COVID need,” she said.

India has reported over 3 lakh COVID cases in a day. That's the highest single-day spike in cases that any country has seen so far. It has also resulted in active cases rising by over 1.3 lakh to a fresh high of almost 23 lakh, the death toll has also hit an all-time high of over 2,104.