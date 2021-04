COVID 2nd wave: Govt officials assessing the impact on economy, poor and vulnerable

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that government officials are assessing the impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy and on the poor and vulnerable sectors. However, no relief measures have been announced yet.

Top government, including not just finance ministry, but also other key departments such as commerce, labour, MSME, social justice and very clearly PMO are currently assessing the impact on the economy. The government doesn't want any largescale disruptions to happen.