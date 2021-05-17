COVID-19 vaccine situation likely to improve by June: Apollo Hospitals

As India's COVID cases spike in South India, Sangita Reddy, Joint MD of Apollo Hospitals discussed what the situation at hospitals is looking like, the latest with respect to bed occupancy, the vaccination drive and oxygen supply.

“The first problem which we have to solve is the actual availability of vaccine. So the ramping up of vaccine by all the vendours who are in the play, the ability to import international drugs, this combination should come into play because the biggest shortage right now is not about administration but it is about the supply of the vaccine,” she said.

“We believe that by June, the situation will be much better with above 350 million doses available but by July and August is when the situation will ease up,” she added.

On occupancy levels in South India, she said, “The number of beds to population has always been better in cities. Hyderabad has one of the best rate of the number of beds but all hospitals are under pressure in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The infection rate was 1.61 percent in April first week and May 15, for the first time, it dropped at 0.99 at the country level. However, that same number in Tamil Nadu is 1.2 percent, in Kerala it is 1.03 percent and in Karnataka it is 1.06 percent. So Tamil Nadu is among the most affected at this point in time.”

“The oxygen situation is tight but also is well controlled by the government and the suppliers. So for now, the southern states are holding up,” she shared.

On drug shortage, she mentioned, “As far as our pharmacy situation is concerned - we have a large number of 4,500 pharmacies – a large number of them are in south India and we do not have a paracetamol shortage.”

Compared to Delhi, definitely, Tamil Nadu is in a better position. “We have a considerable pressure on beds in our facilities but I must say they are able to sustain and hold up the way they are currently now but the numbers in Tamil Nadu are quite significant at this point in time,” she stated.

“Vaccine is the most important thing for us now in this battle. We are happy to work with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), they have committed that they will give us a significant number. Today we started vaccinating first with the DRL employees themselves and we are hoping that we will be getting about 1 million doses from them over the next one month,” she said.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video…