India is in the middle of a second wave of COVID infections and the daily case count is now the highest in the last 5 months.

Over 53,000 new cases were reported yesterday with Maharashtra, Punjab, Kerala, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat accounting for 81 percent of the new cases. Maharashtra reported 32,000 of these new infections. Active case additions stood at over 26,700 and recoveries at around 26,500. Daily deaths remained above 200 with 251 deaths reported in the 24 hour period.

Over 23 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in India on Wednesday - this has taken India's vaccination tally above 5.3 crore doses.

The drive is expected to gather further pace from the first of April, with the expansion of the vaccination cover to all individuals above 45 years of age, which is around 40 percent of India's population.

As cases surge, India Inc is pushing for vaccination drive to be opened up at least in the worst hit states for all.

Mahindra group Chairman Anand Mahindra has urged the government to fully open vaccination in states seeing a steep spike in cases. He has also asked the government to allow companies to take the responsibility for the vaccination of employees, especially in factories.

Kotak Mahindra Bank CEO Uday Kotak has also urged for more vaccinations in order to curb the spike in cases. He said, "The battle between the vaccine and virus is in full cry. Second wave needs to be managed. Complacent mindset is the biggest risk for us all".

Bharat Biotech is planning to expand manufacturing capacity of Covaxin, one of the two vaccines currently being administered in India. Sources say the company is planning to launch a new facility in Kolar district of Karnataka and to also expand production capacity at its Hyderabad facility.

Currently, Bharat Biotech is producing 40 lakh doses of Covaxin per month.

RS Sharma, CEO at the National Health Authority (NHA), said, “We will be targeting for minimum of 5 million vaccinations per day going forward,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18. “The technology infrastructure which I am in-charge of is able to take any number of vaccination load per day.”