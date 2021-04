COVID-19 vaccination drive expanded: Experts take stock of the situation

India has kick-started the third phase of its vaccination drive to cover everyone above 45 years of age. Looking at the picture across states - Maharashtra continues to remain worst affected, reporting around 40,000 new cases in a single day, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka have recorded more than 4,000 fresh infections each.

On the vaccination front, India has administered over 20.6 lakh doses on Wednesday. With this the vaccine doses tally has now crossed a new milestone of 6.5 crore - so far almost one crore people have received two doses of COVID vaccines.

Starting today, all individuals above the age of 45 years are eligible. The government has also decided that inoculation will be offered on all days of the month, which includes gazetted holidays as well keeping the rising cases in mind.

Chhattisgarh's Health Minister TS Singh Deo, Health Secretary of Gujarat Jayanti Ravi and Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director at Apollo Hospital, discussed on the subject.