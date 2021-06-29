COVID-19 triggers loss of livelihood for wedding industry employees

The second wave of COVID-19 has hit several businesses severely and one among them is that of the big fat Indian weddings.

The 50 billion dollar industry has been transforming itself since 2020 and has impacted the livelihoods of many along the way.

A big fat Indian wedding is synonymous with spending a fortune, extensive programming, diverse delicacies, and families and friends in attendance from across the world.

However, the landscape has transformed since 2020 following the change in the concept of weddings due to COVID-19 related restrictions. The new normal comprises micro weddings, intimate gatherings, e-invites, and the near absence of band baja barat.

The 50 billion dollar industry now hopes that the worst is behind it as it awaits the relaxation of curbs to see recovery in the business.

CNBC-TV18’s Anu Sharma gets a ground report from Jaipur, one of the most popular spots for royal-themed destination weddings. She finds out what all has changed and what's in store.

Watch accompanying video for more.