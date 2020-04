Amid coronavirus outbreak across the country, FMCG company Marico has collaborated with food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato to deliver essential food items to consumers.

The company said on Friday that it will go live directly on Swiggy Stores under 'groceries' in multiple cities.

The consumers can order essential food items from the Marico portfolio - Saffola Oils, Saffola Plain Oats, Saffola Masala Oats and Coco Soul Virgin coconut oil -- through the apps.

This service is available on Zomato in Delhi/NCR and Bengaluru. It will be activated in other cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Ahmedabad starting next week, according to the company.

Swiggy stores have started delivery of Marico products in Gurugram and the service will be extended to rest of Delhi/NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai this weekend, it said.

Due to the lockdown, supply chain for essential commodities have been affected across the country. During the first two days of lockdown, many trucks were stranded on the national highways across the country, creating supply bottleneck for essential commodities.