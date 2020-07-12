  • SENSEX
How much tax you pay on your equity investments?
COVID-19: Liberty Shoes expects 45% fall in revenues this fiscal

Updated : July 12, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Amid coronavirus pandemic, footfall at stores has dropped significantly as customers are avoiding public places and encouraging social distancing, Liberty Shoes Executive Director (Retail) Anupam Bansal said.
COVID-19: Liberty Shoes expects 45% fall in revenues this fiscal

D-Mart Q1FY21 net profit falls 87.6% to Rs 40 crore; sales decline 33% to Rs 3,883 crore

NTPC's Singrauli Unit 1 top-performing plant in Q1

Masks, social distancing violations: Bengaluru coughs up fines over Rs 1 crore in a month

