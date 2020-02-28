Business COVID-19: India giving final touches to strategy to cushion impact on India Inc Updated : February 28, 2020 08:49 PM IST As part of this strategy, the ministry has identified 550 products which can be used to plug gaps in global supply chains as Chinese factories in Covid-19 infected regions remain shut. According to the estimates of trade diplomats at Udyog Bhawan, the current exports in these 550 goods stands at $ 243 billion or three fourths of India’s outbound shipments. On the exports side, the list of 550 products was shared with all Indian embassies, which were asked to reach out to potential buyers and asses the demand.