COVID-19: India giving final touches to strategy to cushion impact on India Inc

As global supply chains that feed factories across the world get disrupted by the outbreak of novel coronavirus, the commerce ministry is giving finishing touches to the strategy to cushion the impact on its exporters and domestic industry.

To finalise this strategy, commerce minister Piyush Goyal will meet 31 organisations that represent exporters on March 3. An initial meeting on this issue was held on February 14.

As part of this strategy, the ministry has identified 550 products which can be used to plug gaps in global supply chains as Chinese factories in Covid-19 infected regions remain shut.

According to the estimates of trade diplomats at Udyog Bhawan, the current exports in these 550 goods stands at $243 billion or three-fourths of India’s outbound shipments.

On imports, a similar exercise has been done by the ministry. It has identified 1,050 products which are imported from China, of which in 168, India sees high dependence from the neighbouring country.

“China has a share of 50 percent in these 168 products,” a trade official told CNBC-TV18. “To cushion India’s industries from supply disruptions, the ministry has zeroed in on alternative countries from where these products can be sourced.”

On the exports side, the list of 550 products was shared with all Indian embassies, which were asked to reach out to potential buyers and asses the demand.

“Feedback from embassies are in. For example, several Russian companies evinced interest in buying these products from India,” the official added.

Plugging global supply lines

The 550 products identified by the ministry include cigarettes, carbon Black, human vaccines, antibiotics, therapeutic drugs, insecticides, acrylic polymers, kitchenware, plastic articles, apparels like cardigans, pullovers, jerseys, jackets, steels flats, metal tubes, aluminium plates, internal combustion engines and auto components. Each product line shortlisted by the ministry saw exports worth more than $50 million.

As part of this strategy, it has identified top export destinations of China and India in these 550 product lines. This would help exporters in identifying countries where India could help plug global supply-side loopholes.

For example, in a product like wooden furniture, China exported goods worth $ 8 billion in 2018 to the US, the UK, Australia and Germany. In the same category, India’s exports stood at $ 109 million to countries like the US, Netherlands, the UK, France, the UAE.

Bracing for import disruption

On imports, a similar analysis of 1054 products was done by the ministry. India imported boilers and machinery of $ 13 billion in FY 19, while total imports in the sector stood at $ 44 billion in the same year.