The senior ranks at Tata Sons as well as at other Tata group companies, will take a 15-20 percent cut in salary, as part of a cost saving initiative following the COVID-19 pandemic, CNBC-TV18 learns from sources.

Tata Sons is the holding company of the Tata Group.

Sources said that the pay cut would be applicable to employees at Vice President level and above. Also, the cut would be on the base salary and not on the performance-related component of the salary.

The pay cut at TCS is said to be between 15-20 percent, that at Tata Chemicals, Tata Global Beverages , and IHCL is said to be up to 20 percent, and the cut at Tata Steel and Tata Motors could be as high as 25 percent. The cut at Tata Power is said to be between 15-25 percent.