COVID-19 impact to be felt on drawing up of financial statements, estimates

Updated : April 16, 2020 07:25 PM IST

Acknowledging the impact of COVID-19 disruption on financial statements, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on March 31 issued an advisory on potential impact in preparing and reporting the financial statements for financial year 2019-20.
It covers areas which require special attention of auditors in current scenario like valuation of inventory, going concern, cash flow impact, subsequent events etc.
