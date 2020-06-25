Business COVID-19 impact: Many Indian sailors eager to board ship; scores of others desperate to return home Updated : June 25, 2020 03:59 PM IST Companies say the cost to transport an Indian crew to the designated vessel has more than doubled as compared to the pre-COVID period Shipping companies say there are almost 25,000 Indian seamen on board different vessels who are waiting to sign off Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply