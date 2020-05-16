Business
COVID-19 Impact: Government Procurement Rules amended - No global tenders below Rs 200 crore
Updated : May 16, 2020 12:48 PM IST
Department of Expenditure has amended the General Financial Rules (GFR) as per which Government will not float any global tenders below Rs 200 crore.
Rules have also been changed to provide relief to contractors and suppliers undertaking government projects.
In such cases, the performance security will be returned in proportion to contract work that has been completed.