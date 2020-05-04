Business COVID-19 impact: 5G auction timelines may be pushed to next year Updated : May 04, 2020 01:48 PM IST The government was planning to sell 8303.95 MHZ of 4G and 5G spectrum in the auctions and raise approximately Rs 5.23 trillion from auctions at current base prices. The Department of Telecom was aiming to launch 5G auctions in India by June 2020. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365