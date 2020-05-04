  • SENSEX
COVID-19 impact: 5G auction timelines may be pushed to next year

Updated : May 04, 2020 01:48 PM IST

The government was planning to sell 8303.95 MHZ of 4G and 5G spectrum in the auctions and raise approximately Rs 5.23 trillion from auctions at current base prices.
The Department of Telecom was aiming to launch 5G auctions in India by June 2020.
