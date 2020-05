Alibaba.com on Tuesday showcased four customised membership packages for Indian MSMEs and unveiled a suite of digital solutions including AI-powered tools that can facilitate them to connect with global buyers.

More than 2,200 export-focused businesses from across India attended the online summit titled “Go Global 2020 – Make in India, Sell Globally” for micro, small & medium enterprises (MSMEs) hosted by the global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group.

Alibaba.com said the online summit was held to help Indian MSMEs weather the current global downturn induced by the Covid-19 pandemic and at the same time to develop a long-term sustainable business model.

“India has a vision to host a trillion-dollar digital ecosystem by 2025 and is encouraging MSMEs to play a significant role in it. As one of the world’s leading B2B e-commerce platforms, we have over 12 million active buyers from over 190 countries and regions, and more than 300,000 queries daily on the platform,” said Stephen Kuo, Head of Asia Pacific of Alibaba.com.

“Our strategy is to help more SMEs go global, especially those from India. Today, we have over 600,000 products listed by our platform suppliers from India, and those suppliers have received over 50,000 enquiries in just the last 30 days. We hope to continue to play a meaningfully role in this crucial journey for Indian MSMEs.”

Through various value-added service solutions available on Alibaba.com platform, suppliers can set up their business online quickly with support for product posting, creation of online store and verification services, the e-commerce platform said.

Insights from Alibaba.com showcase that 65 percent of Indian sellers on the platform have no experience of export while 32 percent of incoming sellers have no international e-commerce experience. Alibaba.com said it conducts regular training programmes to empower sellers and help them go through these special circumstances.