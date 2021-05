Countries that own the most gold: India ranks in top-10; find out who takes top spot in 2021

Gold remains a preferred investment choice of central banks around the world as they have continued to buy the yellow metal for 11 consecutive years. As of April 2021, World Gold Council (WGC) data reveals that central banks purchased 272.9 tonnes of bullion in 2020. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has not been included on this list as it is not a country. However, the IMF would have occupied the third spot on the list, with 2,814 tonnes of gold in its reserves. Here are the top 10 countries that hold the most gold. (Image: Reuters)