Packaging products maker Cosmo Films on Wednesday said it will invest Rs 300 crore to set up a new line of speciality polyester films. In a regulatory filing, the company said it plans to set up a new line of specialty polyester films (Biaxially-Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate or BOPET) by the second quarter of 2022-23.

"The new line will be commissioned at the Waluj plant site in Aurangabad, Maharashtra with a capacity of 30,000 MT (metric tons) per annum...," the filing said. The project cost is estimated to be Rs 300 crore, which will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and loans, it added.

"Speciality BOPET is a niche segment which caters to multiple application segments, with high margins and opportunities for import substitution as well as worldwide exports," Cosmo Films Ltd CEO Pankaj Poddar said.