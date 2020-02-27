  • SENSEX
Coronavirus takes toll on chicken sales, demand down 50%, prices by 70%

Updated : February 27, 2020 05:28 PM IST

Godrej Agrovet managing director B S Yadav said its poultry arm has also taken a beating as sales have dropped sharply by 40 percent in last one month from 6,00,000 birds a week.
Chicken sales have come down to 35 million birds a week from 75 birds a week across the country.
Yadav also said per capita consumption of chicken in India is at 4.5 kg, lower than the global average of 11 kg.
