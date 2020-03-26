  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
10 things you need to know before the opening bell on March 26
Asian markets tread cautiously ahead of US stimulus, jobs
Crude oil futures rise, but weak support seen
Rupee opens 15 paise higher at 76.07/USD
Home Business
Business

Coronavirus-stricken US companies pop poison pills

Updated : March 26, 2020 08:53 AM IST

The S&P 500 Index has lost about a quarter of its value in the last month, as large swathes of the US economy shut down and people stay at home to prevent the spread of the virus. This has made the shares of many companies cheaper and more vulnerable to approaches by corporate rivals and hedge funds.
Ten US companies have announced poison pills in March, setting a record, according to FactSet Research Systems Inc and Deal Point Data LLC.
Poison pills prevent other companies and investors from amassing ownership stakes above a certain threshold, by authorising the targeted company to sell new stock to its shareholders at a discount.
Coronavirus-stricken US companies pop poison pills

You May Also Like

Startup Street: COVID-19 and lockdown impact on ecommerce operations

Startup Street: COVID-19 and lockdown impact on ecommerce operations

India lockdown day 1: Experts discuss challenges and solutions

India lockdown day 1: Experts discuss challenges and solutions

Crisis-hit Yes Bank still requires up to Rs 13,000 crore in 1-2 years: ICRA 

Crisis-hit Yes Bank still requires up to Rs 13,000 crore in 1-2 years: ICRA 

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement