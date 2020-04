The Home Ministry has issued a notification allowing all shops and market complexes under the Shops and Establishment Act within municipal limits to open with 50 percent employees. However, the prohibition on shops in malls and market complexes located within municipal limits remain in place.

This implies to all states and union territories. Electrical stores, stationary shops and dry cleaners are included in the list, but they cannot open in malls and shopping complexes within municipal limits.

Market complexes outside the limit of municipal corporations can open too. Shops in multi-brand and single-brand malls will also remain shut.

It remains to be seen if states lift these restrictions.