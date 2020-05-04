Business Coronavirus may hit India's foreign currency earnings from tea exports: Experts Updated : May 04, 2020 03:50 PM IST Most of the 850-odd tea gardens in the northeastern states have started plucking and processing from mid-April after weeks of disruption in work due to the lockdown. Assam's tea production grew to 720 million kg First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365