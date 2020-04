India’s food processing industry, recognised as a sunrise sector by the Centre is bearing the brunt of the nationwide lockdown, which has now been extended till May 3. The sector, which employs more than 11 percent of India’s workforce, is grappling with challenges on multiple fronts -- from liquidity issues, logistic disruptions to reduced footfalls retail shops.

The ministry has already set up a task force to look into the issues faced by the sector. Some swift relief measures are need of the hour.