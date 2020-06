Capital markets regulator Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Wednesday extended the last date to announce Q4 and FY20 results of listed companies to July 31 from June 30 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. SEBI had received representations from listed entities, Chartered Accountant firms, and industry bodies/associations seeking further extension of time for preparation, finalisation and submission of financial results for listed entities due to continuing lockdown and other operational challenges because of the COVID-19 pandemic, SEBI said in a circular issued on Wednesday.

Earlier, on March 19, the regulator had extended the deadline for submission of financial results to June 30 under regulations 33 and 52 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.