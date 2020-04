To enhance safety measures amidst the coronavirus pandemic, food delivery platform Zomato has launched a new safety feature. Users can now see the body temperature of the delivery personnel on the Zomato app.

High body temperature is one of the symptoms of COVID-19, the disease that results from coronavirus.

The body temperature feature will be available on the order tracking screen. Currently, the new feature covers about 50 percent of Zomato’s daily active delivery partners.

How the new feature works

The delivery partner’s body temperature will be checked before they pick up an order. The Zomato restaurant partner will use sensors to check the temperature of the delivery partner and will only hand over the order if it's found to be within the normal range.

The company claims that it is rapidly increasing the number of restaurant partners who are on board with the new initiative.

“As an essential service provider, it is important we take all measures to ensure safe delivery of food. Checking delivery partner’s temperature adds another layer of precaution and we are glad that our restaurant partners have been embracing this feature widely,” said Mohit Sardana, COO - food delivery at Zomato.

“We hope to expand it to a larger base of restaurants by next week,” he added.

Zomato last month launched “contactless delivery” through which orders are delivered without the delivery personnel coming in contact with the consumer.