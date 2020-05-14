Coronavirus effect: Uber to require drivers, riders to wear masks around the world
Updated : May 14, 2020 09:35 AM IST
Beginning on Monday, the company will require everyone using its ride-hailing service in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and most Latin American and Asian countries to wear some form of face covering and ask passengers to sit in the back.
Before starting their work each day, the app will require drivers to take a selfie with a mask, verify that they do not exhibit any coronavirus symptoms, confirm that they have sanitized their vehicles and agree to roll down windows during rides.
Uber's senior director of product management Sachin Kansal said the company was also looking at adding selfie verifications for riders.