Coronavirus effect: Tata Steel starts placing orders in markets other than China

Updated : March 08, 2020 08:16 PM IST

The company has already undertaken a risk assessment, Tata Steel managing director and chief executive officer TV Narendran said.
Speaking about the market situation, Narendran said the steel industry was hoping to reclaim peak prices by September as demand for the metal was recovering, but the coronavirus outbreak poses a challenge.       
